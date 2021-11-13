Speaker writes to Shehbaz for consensus on bills

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has written a letter to NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in an attempt to kick off a consultation process with the opposition parties for the passage of the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021 and other bills at the jointing sitting of the parliament.

Through the letter, Asad said the opposition leader might play his role in making the process of consultation and legislative business at the joint session of the parliament. "It is desired that you may play your role to make this process meaningful," the speaker said and recalled that a committee on legislative business was constituted with consensus between the government and the opposition to consider the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021 and other legislative work. However, he pointed out that the consultation process had not been completed by the committee.

"In the wider national interest, I think we should proceed for an inclusive decision and build consensus above party politics on all mega reforms of common interests," the speaker observed. He reiterated the need to utilize the forum to restart consultations on these bills in the larger public interest. He assured the opposition leader that his office would facilitate the government and the opposition in creating a consensus on the bills.

Various bills including the Election (Amendment) Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate in 90 days are to be considered at the joint sitting of the parliament.