ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized the importance for the international community to have a pragmatic approach and constructive engagement with Afghanistan to address the mutual concerns and promote common interests of Troika Plus countries.

He was talking to the Special Representatives/Envoys of Troika Plus (China, Russia, United States and Pakistan) for Afghanistan, who called him on Friday.

Underscoring the importance of the Troika Plus mechanism, the prime minister congratulated the Special Representatives/Envoys on its successful conclusion of meeting in Islamabad on Afghanistan and the way forward to overcome the impending challenges.

The prime minister underlined the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for security and prosperity of the entire region. He said he had consistently stressed that there was no military solution in Afghanistan. As such, Pakistan had all along supported an inclusive political settlement. In the changed environment, Imran underscored the importance of inclusivity, respect of human rights, and resolute counter-terrorism actions. He laid a strong emphasis on provision of urgent humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan to avert the twin challenges of humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. He hoped the international community would recognize the gravity of situation and take urgent measures, including release of frozen assets, to help alleviate the sufferings of Afghans. He highlighted the crucial role of Troika Plus in this context.

Meanwhile, Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here. He was accompanied by acting Ministers for Finance as well as Industry & Commerce and other senior members of the Afghan delegation. The prime minister told the Afghan delegation that in the current context, Pakistan would favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as per modalities to be worked out.

Imran reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country. He stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He underlined that continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability. The prime minister expressed the hope that the interim Afghan government will continue to constructively engage the international community and will keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges. He said that Pakistan was consistently calling for provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan.

Imran also underscored the urgent need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown. The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support, including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season. In addition to the assistance already extended, he said Pakistan would provide essential food items including wheat and rice, emergency medical supplies, and shelter items for Afghanistan. Imran Khan, also emphasized the importance for the two countries to work together for facilitation of movement of people, trade, transit and regional connectivity for promotion of progress and prosperity in the region.