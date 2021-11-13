29 more tested positive for dengue fever

Rawalpindi : As many as 29 new dengue fever positive cases had arrived at city hospitals during the last 24 hours, while eight patients were critical at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here on Friday. "This year around 3,165 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 3094 discharged after recovery."

During the last 24 hours, he informed that the HFH had registered 18 cases, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) six, while five patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

"Presently, 54 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 44 are positive, 11 positive out of 15 in BBH and 16 confirmed cases out of the total 24 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH, 69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 71 were occupied yet.