National plan for NCDs and mental health finalised

Islamabad : The National Action Framework for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health (MH), coupled with the National Health Sector Coordination and Decision-Making Mechanism for Pakistan, was finalised here Friday during the inter-ministerial health and population forum held to endorse key health reforms needed to improve public health.

Both instruments were finalised by the Ministry of National Health Services, in consultation with the provincial/area Departments of Health and Population in the presence of all provincial and federating areas’ ministers of health and population along with their secretaries and director generals.

Addressing the meeting, the PM’s Special Advisor on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan termed universal health coverage as an investment in human capital and a foundational driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development. He said, on account of the double burden of disease, Pakistan required a coherent policy response to address the challenge through a multi sectoral approach, leading to the formulation of policy guidelines with respect to NCDs and MH in the shape of National Action Framework for NCDs and MH 2021-2030.

To set a structure for joint decision-making at the national level for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms, a National Health Sector Coordination (NHSC) mechanism has also been developed. This document will act as a policy and governance mechanism for all stakeholders and is required for the implementation of Essential Package of Health Services under the Universal Health Coverage reforms.

The provincial health ministers reflected their support both for the National Action Framework as well as the NHSC mechanism.

Punjab’s Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, while reflecting on key health reforms, underscored the need to focus on the development of Nursing and Midwifery human resource and strengthening the availability of quality reproductive and maternal health services.

The participants were informed that the fourth meeting of the Federal Task Force (FTF) approved pooled procurement model of contraceptives, except for Sindh. In this regard, the Ministry of Health will facilitate a joint advertisement based on consolidated contraceptive requirement and prequalification of vendors. The provinces will then independently place their respective work orders and ensure to maintain the supply chain.

Dr. Faisal informed that the Ministry is committed to make efforts to coordinate and contribute towards improved public health. He appreciated the role of HPSIU team led by DG Health.