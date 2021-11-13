FGEHA meets sectors F-14 and F-15 affectees

Islamabad: A meeting was held between the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Islamabad and affectees of sectors F-14 and F-15 in the office of FGEHA.

The meeting was chaired by the FGEHA director general. In the meeting, the issues related to the land sharing formula of sectors F-14 and F-15 were discussed in detail. It was emphasised in the meeting that all the issues would be resolved through mutual understanding.

The meeting observed that decision taken by the Islamabad High Court regarding affected people would be implemented in letter and spirit.