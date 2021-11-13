Zacky Farms make way to Noon Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Zacky Farms on Friday made way to the main final of the Noon Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.
Two important two-chukker matches were played under American system among three teams. Zacky Farms first defeated Remington Pharma by 2-1 and then outpaced Country Polo Team by 3-2.5. In the third match, Country Polo Team outlasted Remington Pharma by 2.5-0.
The second match was also played under American system among three teams. In the first match, Cresent Digital Prints routed Security 2000 by 4-2.5 and then outsmarted Airlink Eagles by 3-1 to earn a place in the subsidiary final. In the third match, Airlink Eagles beat Security 2000 by 4-3.5. The finals will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).
