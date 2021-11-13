Southern Punjab move close to win

LAHORE: Southern Punjab were closing in on their first win of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 as they were 56 runs ahead of Northern, who were 175 for six in second innings, when bails were drawn on day three of their fourth round fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

It was Southern Punjab captain Mohammad Abbas and left-arm orthodox Ali Usman who wreaked havoc with the ball as only Faizan Riaz (51 off 112) and Muhammad Huraira (43 off 83) managed substantial scores.

Southern Punjab were earlier bowled out for 394 after beginning the day at 340 for seven as pacer Aamer Jamal recorded his maiden five-fer with five for 111, while Musa Khan added another wicket to his tally to finish with three for 99.

Yousuf Babar converted his overnight 116 into 138.

At Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 285 for three in 86.4 overs in reply to Balochistan’s 463. Nabi Gul, with an unbeaten 88, had made the most runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sahibzada Farhan and Musadiq Ahmed, who were at the crease overnight, also scored half-centuries. Farhan made 75 off 175 (10 fours), while Musadiq made 91-ball 70 (13 fours).

On Saturday (today), the last day of the round, Nabi and Adil Amin (37 not out) will resume Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings. To date, Balochistan have accumulated four points, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have bagged two points (both batting).