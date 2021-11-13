Pak players should be proud of their performances: Sana

LAHORE: Former Pakistan women team captain Sana Mir has stressed that the Pakistan players can hold their heads high after their great performances in the T20 World Cup.

In a writeup on the ICC website, she said: “I’m incredibly proud of the way this Pakistan team performed and how close they came to reaching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final.

“In the end it came down to a few lapses in the field because they had put the runs on the board and everyone contributed. They just could not quite get over the line against Australia.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over was incredible. That is becoming an event, everything stops when he has the new ball in his hand. He has been brilliant and builds up pressure because of his consistency, his application and his skill. The best batters in the world feel under pressure when he has that new ball and it is incredible the way he has used it in this tournament,” she wrote.

“Pakistan have stuck with the same XI throughout, whereas there might have been an opportunity to try some other plans, or bring in a top player like Mohammad Wasim Jnr at some point. We saw Australia change things, leaving out Marcus Stoinis at one point then bringing him back and he ended up being the matchwinner.

“It can be good to test a few people just to give yourself options when it comes to the knockout stages.”