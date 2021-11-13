Team Pakistan

On Friday, Pakistan’s cricketers should have been preparing for Sunday night’s grand finale of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Instead, they were packing their bags and getting ready to take a flight to Dhaka to play a bilateral series against Bangladesh. In what was a disappointing end to an otherwise impressive title campaign, the much-loved Pakistani team fell to Australia in the semifinal, leaving millions of their fans heartbroken. But unlike the past when beaten Pakistani teams were vilified at home, Babar Azam and his men were treated like heroes even though they were unable to emulate the 2009 title-winning team which was led by Younis Khan. There is no doubt that Babar and his boys have earned enough respect and adulation through their on-field heroics and off-field conduct to ensure that even in defeat they won’t suffer humiliation at the hands of their fans. Even the harshest of their critics have had to concede that Pakistan’s cricketers played their hearts out in the UAE. They ended the Indian jinx by comprehensively beating Virat Kohli and Co in their opening game of the tournament by ten wickets. They were unbeaten in their group matches with wins over Afghanistan and New Zealand, the team which will be playing Sunday’s final against Australia.

Pakistan perhaps provided the most fascinating moments of the World Cup through the stunning spell by young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who rattled the fancied Indian top order within a span of a few deliveries. Pakistan provided the highest run-getters of the event – the Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan partnership. The Green Shirts provided cherished memories to little known cricketers from Scotland and Namibia, visiting their dressing rooms for friendly chit-chat. It was hardly surprising when Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted in support of the national team following Thursday night’s loss, stressing that he was proud of the boys. While Pakistan lost the semi, there is respect for the fact that the team did put their best foot forward. Players like Rizwan, who spent a couple of nights in the ICU with a chest infection in the lead up to the semifinal, showed both class and determination. Pakistan didn’t go all the way but T20 is a cruel format. One dropped catch or one bad over and the tables turn.

The biggest positive Pakistan can take from the World Cup is the fact that they have quickly garnered a reputation of being a force to reckon with at least in the fastest format of the game. With the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia just 12 months away, Pakistan can actually fancy their chances of regaining the coveted title. They certainly have the firepower. With Rizwan and Babar at the helm, their batting looks rock solid. It can further improve once power-hitters like Haider Ali become good enough to come in for batters like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. In the bowling department, Shaheen is the shining star but Harris Rauf has also shown that he, too, is a valuable pace asset. Hasan Ali needs to regain his form and fitness; and if not then Pakistan has plenty of pace options. As far as captaincy is concerned, Babar impressed more often than not – and comes across as a fast learner. Team Pakistan has emerged as heroes despite falling in their first knockout game primarily because their performance exceeded expectations. This is a team that is young and exceedingly likable. It has all the potential for going onwards and upwards. However, a word of caution: one year from now, they will be in Australia as title favourites. Then, nothing less than the world title would suffice.