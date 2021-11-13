Hot reality

For the people of Jacobabad, the climate crisis is not a distant threat but a daily reality. Life in Jacobabad is dominated by attempts to escape the heat, with residents adapting through whatever means available, including donkey-powered fans and huge blocks of ice to cool floors. Jacobabad’s ability to cope with the extreme weather has been exacerbated by rampant deforestation and energy shortages, as well as a lack of access to water and adequate housing. Most schools do not have electricity and remain largely inaccessible, due to a lack of public transport. Reluctance to walk great distances in the heat to schools inadequately equipped to protect them from soaring temperatures, has caused many children to drop out of education. For well-off families, life isn’t so hard, but for those from low-income families it is unbearable, it is hoped that the authorities concerned will look into ways to make things easier for residents of Jacobabad.

Saineen Panhyar

Jacobabad