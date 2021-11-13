Hot reality

For the people of Jacobabad, the climate crisis is not a distant threat but a daily reality. Life in Jacobabad is dominated by attempts to escape the heat, with residents adapting through whatever means available, including donkey-powered fans and huge blocks of ice to cool floors. Jacobabad’s ability to cope with the extreme weather has been exacerbated by rampant deforestation and energy shortages, as well as a lack of access to water and adequate housing. Most schools do not have electricity and remain largely inaccessible, due to a lack of public transport. Reluctance to walk great distances in the heat to schools inadequately equipped to protect them from soaring temperatures, has caused many children to drop out of education. For well-off families, life isn’t so hard, but for those from low-income families it is unbearable, it is hoped that the authorities concerned will look into ways to make things easier for residents of Jacobabad.
Saineen Panhyar
Jacobabad
Undoubtedly, this T20 World Cup has been a source of immense relief during the trying times people are facing. Cricket...
Over the years, Pakistan has hosted – and is still hosting – millions of Afghans, many of whom were born in...
Dowry is one of the biggest problems of our society. This abhorrent practice has turned the lives of women into...
The automobile industry never has been fair to its customers be it in terms of over-priced vehicles or a lack of...
In every speech and address, the prime minister attacks the previous governments of the PML-N and the PPP as corrupt...
This refers to the news report ‘Opposition gets 117 votes against 104 on PML-N bill: Day of defeat for govt in NA’...