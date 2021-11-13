Still loved

Undoubtedly, this T20 World Cup has been a source of immense relief during the trying times people are facing. Cricket fans went through a rollercoaster ride of emotions during the series. It is, however, unfortunate that when one team loses, people start criticising it. Social media is flooded with spiteful memes, while some players are threatened.
Such behaviour affects the performance of players and also creates a negative image of the country in the international community. When a nation doesn't respect its players, other hostile groups attack as well. One must understand that the craze for cricket – or any other sport – should never cross its limits. Success and failure are parts of the game. The dignity and security of the players should not be compromised under any circumstances.
Sidra Iqbal
Karachi
