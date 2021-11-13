Help thy neighbour

Over the years, Pakistan has hosted – and is still hosting – millions of Afghans, many of whom were born in Pakistan. The two countries are linked and should work together to further mutual interests. Afghanistan has fertile land which is good for cotton and wheat production. Both of these crops were not promoted by the US and allied forces because these are major exports of the US. If Pakistan offers to buy cotton and wheat from Afghanistan at fixed rates and provides seed and support, the deal can benefit both countries. Supply of cement, sand, bricks, fabricated houses and house fixtures to Afghanistan through local distributors will also increase exports of Pakistan and help the Afghans rebuilt their houses quickly. The possibilities for partnership are endless and would help both.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar