Not a scrap left

Dowry is one of the biggest problems of our society. This abhorrent practice has turned the lives of women into nightmares. The concept of dowry was common in Europe until the 19th century, but is practiced in the Muslim world even today. In recent years, there has been an increase in the value of dowries reported in country.
People give dowry according to their own status. They provide things from those of basic needs to luxuries including cars and bungalows. In the past dowries were simple but now the burden is excruciating – especially given the state of the economy. A number of women remain unmarried or have fights simply because they are unable to afford huge dowries. The government should ensure that the practice of taking dowry is made illegal.
Lareb Aman Abro
Karachi
