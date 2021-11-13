No confidence

This refers to the news report ‘Opposition gets 117 votes against 104 on PML-N bill: Day of defeat for govt in NA’ (November 10). It is no secret that Imran Khan is becoming unpopular by the day. There are certainly some external factors that have contributed to the country’s problems, but people’s anger stems chiefly from his own policies and failure to remedy people’s problems. The rate of inflation is out of control. He keeps promising better times but those times are still proving to be a forlorn hope for ordinary Pakistanis.

The Supreme Court also questioned the prime minister’s deal with the TTP and the progress his government has made regarding finding the culprits of the APS attack. This deal only seems to be legitimising the group and is incomprehensible to many. Imran Khan should not only accept his miscalculations about governing the country, but also show his desire to learn from his mistakes. He should certainly hold elections early and see if people still want to put their faith in him. If people elect him again it would repair some of the damage to his popularity and strengthen his claims.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada