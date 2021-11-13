Gold sheds Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs450 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs128,650 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price also dropped by Rs385 to Rs110,297. In the international market, gold rates dropped by $14 to $1,849 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.
