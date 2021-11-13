LAHORE: No one in the corridors of power can muster the courage to take the much needed bold steps to remove distortions in the economy.

It should be a matter of concern that Pakistan possesses all the ingredients necessary for growth, but it lacks far behind numerous countries that lack natural resources. Bangladesh is one example; the East Asian economies are another.

Abundant natural resources have not translated into a blessing for Pakistan; instead, the country is plagued with a resource curse so common in countries where planners know the solution, but lack courage to implement it due to absence of political will.

Economic progress is dependent on the way policies are formulated and implemented. A resource curse is a curious phenomenon. It impacts countries with rich natural resources that perform worse than countries that lack or have few natural resources.

There are countries with abundant natural resources that perform better than others, while some have done well. Planners must probe as to why a spell of the resource curse afflicts Pakistan.

There are even examples of two countries with similar resources that have performed in contrasting ways. About 50 years back, oil rich Nigeria and Indonesia had similar per capita income, but today Indonesia is far ahead of its African counterpart.

Similarly, both Botswana and Sierra Leone are rich in diamonds, but Botswana has exhibited robust growth in the past five decades while Sierra Leon has lost all its wealth in internal strife.

There are various reasons of failures of the resource rich countries that need to be addressed. First is the prevalence of corruption in society, where the prospect of riches diverts official efforts to seizing a larger share of the pie, rather than creating a larger pie.

This in turn creates tussle in the society to grab wealth which leads to conflict. Moreover, simple rent seeking behaviour of the officials with outside help is another outcome of this wealth grab.

Firms yield to this temptation as bribing a government official to gain access to resources at lower rates is a better business proposition then to invest and develop an industry.

It is common knowledge that natural resource prices are volatile, and it is extremely difficult to control this volatility. Lenders provide money to exploit natural resources when times are good, but want their money back when, prices plummet.

Economic activity that is dependent on cash flows is thus even more volatile than commodity prices. Most of the gains made in a boom are depleted in the downturn that follows.

Natural resources, while a good source of wealth, do not create jobs by themselves if raw resources are exported instead of using them indigenously for value-addition. Exporting copper from Balochistan might bring some money, but an industry based on this natural resource would create a lot of jobs.

Abundant natural wealth often creates rich countries with poor people. Majority of the people in oil rich Latin American and Middle East countries are poor.

Poverty in resource rich Pakistan is over 40 percent, while resource less Japan is among top global economies with few poor. Singapore without natural resources exports ten times more than Pakistan.

Democratic, consensual, and transparent processes are more likely to ensure that the fruits of a country's wealth are equitably and well spent.

Wealth accumulated from plundering of national resources is parked by the looters in safe havens in the developed countries. Governments in developed countries can help with common-sense reforms.

It is well established that secret bank accounts not only support terrorism, but also facilitate corruption that undermines development. Similarly, transparency would be encouraged if only payments that are fully documented were tax deductible.

We are not exploiting even the manmade resources. We are not distributing water to farms through our canal irrigation system.

Rich and influential farmers get more than their share, while poor tail-end farmers receive none. We have the best Railway network that is the cheapest source of goods transport.

Goods transport is in the hand of truck mafia that use their influence to keep railway dormant. Our businesses are bearing the highest cost of transports for all goods.

We had a highly developed sea port at Karachi, but we failed to upgrade it in time. Dubai, a port used by small launches has developed into the most developed and busiest port in the world.

We are yet to benefit from Gwadar seaport that is the only deep seaport in the region. Someone somewhere is creating hurdles in all these cases. The men in power look the other way for fear of political backlash.