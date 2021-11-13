Tarin forms committee to harmonise Inland Revenue Code by March 2022

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has launched the formulation of Inland Revenue Code to harmonise all inland taxation laws in an effort to maximise facilitation of taxpayers.

For this purpose, a committee has been constituted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB). The committee consists of eminent tax professionals from the public sector and legal experts from Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) to continuously oversee and review the draft legislation to ensure quality and correctness.

“It (Inland Revenue Code) promises to ensure ease of doing business by removing multiplicity of taxing statutes and a plethora of rules and regulations devised to operationalise them,” read the FBR statement.

The said committee would monitor the drafting of harmonised Inland Revenue Code, covering all tax laws by the end of March, 2022. After consultation with all key stakeholders including chambers of commerce, trade bodies, tax practitioners and field formations over April and May, 2022, it would be available for presentation before the Parliament in the Budget Session, 2022 for promulgation. The new Inland Revenue Code is expected to be enforced with effect from July 1, 2022.

“It is pertinent to mention that FBR, on domestic side, (at the moment) implements and enforces four major tax laws ie the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Federal Excise, 2005, and the Islamabad Capital Territory (Sales Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001,” it added.

These four tax statutes are then supported by an equal number of rules compiled in books comprising the Income Tax Rules, 2002, the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, the Federal Excise Rules, 2005 and the Islamabad Capital Territory (Sales Tax on Services) Rules, 2001.

“Resultantly, a taxpayer has to consult practically eight law books in order to engage with the tax system and pay off his or her tax liability,” it added.

The FBR said that the tax laws needed harmonisation and simplification, which has also been demanded by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, ADB and other bilateral and multilateral donors. Similar demands have been made by the civil society, lawyers’ community and also superior courts who have found the above laws to be very complex and even un-implementable.

“This policy intervention is organically embedded in the larger vision of FBR to promote a culture of automation and digitisation in order to ensure taxpayers’ facilitation,” the FBR said.

“In order to ensure that the Inland Revenue Code is thoroughly discussed with all major stakeholders and finally developed within the given timelines, adviser on finance and revenue has directed chairman FBR to personally review the progress of this immensely important draft law and update him on a regular basis,” it added.