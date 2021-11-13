Rupee rout wrecks stocks amid IMF frets

A free-falling rupee battered stocks on Friday with stuck Pakistan-IMF loan talks worsening the damage amid world equity and oil slide, traders said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Share Index shed 599.03 points or 1.29 percent to close at 45,749.15 points, testing a high and a low of 46,409.76 and 45,716.69 points during the session.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower in the post-earnings season on global equities selloff and slump in global crude oil prices.

Record rupee fall against dollar, uncertainty over resumption of IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme and concerns over thin weightage in MSCI Frontier Market Index, attracting foreign outflows led the bears to take over the trading floor, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also fell 255.53 points or 1.42 percent to 17,725.86 points.

Ready market volumes shrank by 77 million shares to 192.46 million from 269.51 million shares, while trading value dropped to Rs7.66 billion from Rs9.48 billion.

Market capital decreased to Rs7.818 trillion from Rs7.90 trillion. Out of 345 companies active in the session, 92 posted gains, 236 losses, while 17 ended unchanged.

Topline Securities in its market review said the index extended decline, which could be attributed to MSCI announcement, where it notified Pakistan’s weight in MSCI Frontier Markets at 1.25 percent compared to the earlier simulated weight of 1.9 percent.

The brokerage said three Pakistani securities i.e., LUCK, HBL, MCB would be added to the MSCI Frontier Markets Index compared to earlier simulated four constituents, where OGDC was the fourth.

TRG, LUCK, OGDC, ENGRO, and SYS lost value to weigh down on the index by 186 points, the Topline report added.

Unilever Foods was the top gainer of the day as it rose by Rs1,080 to Rs19,479/share, followed by Sapphire Textiles, up Rs70 to end at Rs1,300/share.

Colgate Palm, being the worst loser, fell Rs137.49 to Rs2,431.01/share, followed by Ismail Industries, down Rs37.85 to close at Rs467.15/share. One analyst said besides concerns over Pakistan-IMF loan negotiations and change of Pakistan’s status in the MSCI, the record fall in the value of rupee against dollar was the major setback for the investors, as a majority of them stayed out of the market.

On Friday, rupee fell to Rs178/dollar in the open market, which is the all-time high level of dollar, while it reached 176 rupees in the interbank.

“This rupee-dollar parity will further affect the market sentiment in coming days,” the analyst said. According to a report by EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd, a brokerage, having taken a more relaxed attitude towards reforms since the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as Finance Minister, the government has been slowly shifting direction towards a somewhat more balanced economic policy, after feeling the brunt of increasing external pressure and the increasing need to resume the IMF programme.

“The government has moved to reverse some incentives it provided just a few months ago and resumed long-delayed fuel price and quarterly power tariff adjustments, complementing measures taken by the SBP to tame domestic demand.”

More importantly, EFG Research said the latest news indicated the government was showing more policy flexibility in order to finalise the resumption of the IMF programme.

Unity Foods Ltd led volumes chart with 14.88 million shares, followed by Ghani Global Holdings that recorded a trade of 14.54 million.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 62.58 million shares from 77.66 million shares on Thursday.