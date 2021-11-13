Gas tariff for textiles jacked up 38.46 percent

LAHORE: In a potential setback for export-oriented industry, federal government has decided to increase gas tariff for textile units by 38.46 percent to $9 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) from present $6.5, The News has learnt.

The decision in this regard has been taken by the federal cabinet and intimated to textile industry by the gas utility.

With reference to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet (ECC)/Cabinet decision No NG(I)-7(189)/21-Vol-III dated 3rd November 2021 regarding revision in tariff of Gas/Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for export-oriented sector, the existing tariff of $6.5/mmBtu for Captive (self-power generation) use in export sectors may be revised to $9/mmBtu with effect from November 15, 2021 to March 31, 2022, reads a notification for the industrial units.

However, existing tariff of $ 6.5/ mmBtu may continue for export sectors for Gas/RLNG in processing usage (general industrial use) only.

Hence, textile body has asked all member mills that Gas/RLNG rate of $6.5/mmbtu will only be applicable if they are using gaseous fuel for steam generation or in processing only and over an industrial connection.

Moreover, it is clarified that power cogeneration, combined use for generation and steam process will be charged at $9/mmbtu from 15-11-2021 to 31-03-2022 irrespective of the type of connection.

A senior member of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) confirmed that a notification in this direction had been issued and conveyed to members accordingly. However, he added, textile body had proactively taken up this issue at the highest level, expressing the hope of favourable decision by the government.

“We have made it clear to the federal government that exports of textile will be adversely affected due to resultant high cost of production.”

He hinted that Prime Minister might take pro-industry decision and would not allow hike in gas tariff for the industry.

“If implemented, the government's decision to increase captive power gas tariff for export-oriented industry by whopping 38 percent will add to cost of production,” an industry insider said.

“Besides, it will further create distortion in already lopsided energy market of the country, said industry insiders,” he added.

The much-hyped Regionally Competitive Energy Tariffs has been termed vital for the domestic textile sector’s competitiveness. According to a study, the economic significance of the textile sector in Pakistan is undeniable as it enjoys a lion’s share in country’s exports.

The sector contributes over 60 percent in the total export earnings and provides employment opportunities for around 40 percent of the labor force.

The recent outshining performance of the textile sector can partially be attributed to the Regionally Competitive Energy Tariff (RCET) policy the government has adopted since late 2018. Under the RCET policy, the government offers a regionally competitive RLNG/gas tariff at the rate of $6.5/mmBtu, beside similar concessional power tariff. In August this year, the present government extended a mix of local gas and RLNG to export-oriented industry throughout the country.

Decision in this connection by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet extended further, doling out subsidised flat electricity and gas rates to the export sector for another year.

However, keeping in view record high LNG rates in the international market, the government is now unable to bear the additional cost of imported natural gas and has thus decided to pass on its financial impact on the export-oriented industry. Earlier, APTMA sought continuation of competitive energy tariff for five years, terming it indispensable for maintaining momentum in exports, besides attracting investment in textile sector. Textile industry believes that competitive energy cost helped textile exports grow 24 percent to $15.5 billion in 2020-21 from $12.5 percent in FY20. Moreover, the textile exports registered an impressive growth in the first four months (July-October) of 2021-22 as compared with the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The Punjab-based textile industry is visibly perturbed over the development and has decided to resist Minister for Energy’s move to charge higher gas/RLNG rates.

The millers were of the view that it was a highly discriminatory act and would lead to closure of mills and create large-scale unemployment in the province.