‘Govt to leave sugar, cane pricing to market mechanism’

LAHORE: Millers on Friday claimed the government would not fix sugarcane and sugar prices anymore as they would be determined by the market mechanism.

“The adviser on finance assured us the sugarcane prices fixed by the governments of Punjab and Sindh shall also remain as national prices,” said Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), while addressing a press conference.

“The government itself will not indulge in setting the prices of sugarcane and sugar. The government will leave the pricing to be decided through market mechanism but the government shall maintain strategic reserves and intervene in the market at appropriate time to supplement it and to keep the prices at a reasonable level.”

If surplus sugar was produced then the government would purchase that sugar and later also allow the sugar mills to export that surplus sugar, Ashraf claimed. However, a senior official of Food Department, Punjab, told The News International that he was not privy to any such thing relating to sugarcane support price.

“What can I say at the moment is that as long as the law of minimum price of sugarcane is in vogue and the price notification holds ground, we are bound to ensure payment of minimum price of sugarcane to growers,” he observed.

Nonetheless, PSMA chief was upbeat over working environment, saying mills were ready to launch operations as per government’s decision.

PSMA’s Ashraf added that working relations with the government had improved following a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“During the meeting, he (PM) assured me the government shall promote free economy of sugar business in the country. Sugar industry is an important industry of Pakistan which fulfills the sugar needs of the country. If this industry lacks proper functioning then it compels the government to import sugar after spending huge sum of money which the country cannot bear,” he maintained.

For the purpose, Ashraf said, the Prime Minister had made a high-level committee under the chair of Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin. The committee includes three federal ministers, federal secretaries, and provincial chief secretaries.

“Tarin has also assured us that he will persuade banks for arranging working capital for the sugar mills so that the mills can timely pay to the farmers.”

Ashraf said finance adviser also directed the sugar millers to pay the farmers within 15 to 20 days of the start of crushing season.

Ashraf further said the finance adviser also assured PSMA the sugar industry’s problems related to Competition Commission of Pakistan and FBR would be resolved on priority basis.

“Tarin has also asked the federal and provincial secretaries to resolve the issues of sugar industry especially matters related to arrests, registering of FIRs and conducting raids on the sugar mills,” Ashraf said adding, ”Mr Tarin has also assured us he will regularly conduct meetings with the sugar industry officials and will also make efforts to resolve their problems”.

To a question, PSMA chief said, 6.5 million tons of sugar was expected to be produced in the upcoming season, while national yearly consumption stood at 6.0 million tons.