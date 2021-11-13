No respite from price rise, SPI inflation jumps to 37-week high

KARACHI: Hefty increase in prices of petroleum goods and power pushed weekly inflation up 1.81 percent to 37-week high during the seven-day period ended November 11, with year-on-year numbers jumping a whopping 17.37 percent to 26-week high.

Last week, the government increased the prices of petrol by Rs8.03/litre, diesel by Rs8.14, kerosene by Rs6.27, and light diesel by Rs5.72. Analysts had forecasted the impact to be visible this week, with long-term impacts showing in consumer price index (CPI) inflation.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said the rise was driven by spike in the prices of tomatoes (18.7 percent), diesel (6.04 percent), petrol (5.78 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (4.27 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (3.37 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (3.28 percent), banana (3.04 percent), bread (2.84 percent), electricity for Q1 (2.74 percent), eggs (1.82 percent), potatoes (1.77 percent), washing soap (1.58 percent), onions (1.51 percent), energy saver (1.30 percent) and mustard oil (1.21 percent). Joint impact of these commodities was 1.61 percent in overall SPI for the combined group. According to PBS data, average maximum price of tomatoes in Karachi was Rs180/kg; however, a consumer said tomatoes were available for Rs200/kg in average neighbourhoods, and were more expensive in posh localities.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities in his note said the 1.8 percent increase in sensitive price indicator (SPI) was a 37-week high, with major contribution from petrol, electricity, tomatoes and milk.

“Looking at the trend, we expect CPI to enter double digits in November 2021 (10.2 percent), while the average inflation for FY22 could be in double digits as well,” the note added.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the sensitive price indicator (SPI) basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, electricity, firewood, long cloth, and vegetable ghee registered an increase, whereas only sugar and wheat flour declined. However, on YoY basis, all prices went up.

Fresh milk price inched up 37 paisas WoW to end at Rs112.85/litre, while it has climbed by Rs7.96/litre since last year. Similarly, power price was raised by 18 paisas to end at Rs6.75/unit during the week under review, bringing the YoY change to Rs2.9/unit.

A 20kg wheat flour now costs Rs1,200.1 as it shed only Rs3.11 WoW, and remained high by Rs215.85 YoY. Sugar on the other hand declined by Rs10.29 WoW and Rs2.27 YoY to stand at Rs99.79/kg. Price of firewood also went up by Rs3.61 WoW, and Rs52.54 YoY to clock-in at Rs754.69/40kg.

Long cloth registered a lower spike, but household budgets have taken a hit due to the excessive spike in prices of edible oils and vegetable ghee. A 2.5kg tin of Dalda vegetable ghee is now available for Rs939.78, as price went up Rs30.63 WoW and Rs305.96 YoY.

Dalda or similar brand cooking oils are now priced at Rs1,887.83/5 litre, up Rs77.37 WoW and Rs622.83 YoY. In November 2018, the price of cooking oil was Rs976.38/5 litre, which shows that the price of the essential commodity has doubled in three years.

During the week, prices of 30 items increased, 6 decreased, while prices of 15 items remained unchanged.

The government also raised the price of LPG, with 11.67kg cylinder now available at Rs2,496.99, up Rs7.26 WoW and Rs1,68.63 YoY.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,731; Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs44,175 showed an increase of 1.55, 1.81, 1.69, 1.69, and 1.79 respectively. The worst YoY impact was faced by the lowest quintile at 18.62 percent.

For the week under review, SPI was recorded at 167.50 points against 164.53 points registered previously.

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.