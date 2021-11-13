Man seeks ‘shuhada package’ for son’s family

LAKKI MARWAT: A man hailing from Bhittani subdivision Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to direct the authorities concerned to give ‘Shuhada package’ for his martyred son’s family at the earliest.

Mir Sahib Khan told reporters that his son, Zainullah Khan, a Khassadar posted at Tajbikhel Army picket, was martyred by unidentified gunmen while he was going home after performing his duty on May 16, 2018.

He said that he had submitted an application to the deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat to compensate his family. He informed that the application along with relevant documents was forwarded to the Fata Secretariat in Peshawar but to no avail.

“Now I visited the deputy commissioner office for the second time and DC Abdul Haseeb forwarded the application and relevant documents to the Merged Areas Secretariat in Peshawar,” he said, adding, the officials at the Merged Area Secretariat asked him to forward another application as the earlier one had been misplaced.