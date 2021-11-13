Over 1,000 in the run for mayor, tehsil chairman in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 1005 candidates have filed nomination papers for the slot of mayor, tehsil chairman while 21,825 contenders are in the run for the top slot in village and neighbourhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming local government elections.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, polls will be held in 66 city and tehsil councils in 17 districts of the province on December 19.

As many as 1005 candidates have filed papers for the slot of mayor and tehsil chairman for the upcoming polls.

Besides, 21825 candidates have filed papers for the slot of general seat in 2382 village and neighbourhood councils. The one obtaining the highest vote among the general councilors will be the chairman of their respective village or neighbourhood councils.

Separately, 4214 candidates have filed papers for the seats for women councilors, 8023 for peasants, 6745 for youth and 364 have filed papers for seats for minorities.

In Peshawar, 123 candidates have filed papers for the slot of mayor in one city council and chairman in six tehsil councils.

As many as 3004 candidates have filed papers for general seats in 357 village and neighbourhood councils in Peshawar. Also, 558 females have filed papers for the slot of women councilors, 1082 for peasants, 914 for youth councillor and 148 for minorities.

All the political parties and candidates have started holding corner meetings to finalize arrangements after filing the nomination papers. Political parties are holding meetings in all the provincial

As per the announcement schedule, LG elections are being held in half of the province on December 19. The polls in the remaining districts will be held in January.

The polls were due for long after the LG governments had completed their tenure long ago. This will be for the first time that proper LG polls will be held in the erstwhile Fata.

There was some uncertainty after a verdict by the Peshawar High Court last week that directed the government and Election Commission of Pakistan to hold the polls for village and neighbourhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on party-basis. However, the ECP made it clear the polls will be held as per schedule.