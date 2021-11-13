Project to rehabilitate Education facilities in Khyber launched

BARA: A social organisation Community Resilience Activity (CRA)-North, with the collaboration of Khyber District Education Department, inaugurated a project meant to rehabilitate education facilities in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

District Planning Officer Khyber Umair Khan, as chief guest, inaugurated the rehabilitation project in Madghali Killay which is inhabited by Malikdinkhel tribe.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Umair Khan said that the government and NGOs had been trying to rehabilitate the education sector destroyed in militancy.

“With this aim in mind, CRA-N in collaboration with the Educational Department has planned the provision of civic education and social cohesion instruction in 10 selected schools of Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal of Khyber district,” he added.

The official maintained that CRA-N project was designed to support community level development and conflict prevention activities in the newly merged districts of Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai and North Waziristan, with a key focus on reducing marginalisation and exclusion amongst remote communities most vulnerable to violent extremist influence.

He further said that the programme was aimed to promote engagement among various segments of society, increasing social cohesion, strengthening a sense of belonging and increasing civic engagement, particularly among the youth.