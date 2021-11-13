PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Waqar Ahmad Yousafzai has successfully defended his doctorate thesis in Rural Sociology on the title of “Analysis of institutional intra-faith disintegration and its revival to social reintegration in Hangu district” from Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture, Peshawar.
His major supervisor was Prof Dr Mussawar Shah, Chairman Department of Rural Sociology the University of Agriculture Peshawar, however his external examiner was Dr Kaleemullah, Assistant Professor Department of Sociology, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda.
LAKKI MARWAT: A man hailing from Bhittani subdivision Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to direct...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science technology and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan has said...
MANSEHRA: The heads of various madaris in Hazara division on Friday demanded the government to stay away from...
PESHAWAR: As many as 1005 candidates have filed nomination papers for the slot of mayor, tehsil chairman while 21,825...
ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Tahafuz Movement on Friday announced to challenge the decisions made by the outgoing director...
BARA: A social organisation Community Resilience Activity -North, with the collaboration of Khyber District Education...