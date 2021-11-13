PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Waqar Ahmad Yousafzai has successfully defended his doctorate thesis in Rural Sociology on the title of “Analysis of institutional intra-faith disintegration and its revival to social reintegration in Hangu district” from Department of Rural Sociology, University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

His major supervisor was Prof Dr Mussawar Shah, Chairman Department of Rural Sociology the University of Agriculture Peshawar, however his external examiner was Dr Kaleemullah, Assistant Professor Department of Sociology, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda.