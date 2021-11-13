CM thanked for ordering hospital upgradation

PESHAWAR: The people of Katlang subdivision in Mardan district have thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for his decision to upgrade and reconstruct the ill-equipped Category D Hospital in Katlang to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The chief minister had approved upgradation and reconstruction of three hospitals of Category D status to the level of Tehsil Headquarters. These hospitals were located in Katlang, Mardan, Totalai in Buner and the third one was in Swat. “The people of Katlang will never ever forget the services of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The hospital in Katlang was built decades ago that lacked basic services and now when the chief minister has decided to upgrade its status and reconstruct its building, we will have all the modern facilities in the town,” said Imtiaz Ali, a resident of Katlang subdivision. He said none of the governments and political leaders in the past paid attention to the ill-equipped hospital in Katlang and people would need to take their patients to Mardan and Peshawar.
