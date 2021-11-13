70 POs arrested

MANSEHRA: The police have rounded up around 70 proclaimed offenders, an official said on Friday.
“The operation against the outlaws and land grabbers is well in progress and we have arrested 71 proclaimed offenders so far,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters. He said that six cases were lodged against the land grabbers and illegally occupied lands and other properties were retrieved from their possessions.
“We have arrested Mohammad Zahoor, who had deprived a businessman of Rs25 million and was involved in many such other cases,” the DPO said.
