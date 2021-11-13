Distinction

PESHAWAR: Cadet Muhammad Zohaib has clinched top in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi. He obtained 505 out of the total 505 marks.
Hailing from Mardan district, Muhammad Zohaib was a student of the Cadet College Hassan Abdal. His father, Prof Husnur Rahman, serves as a professor at Government College Mardan.
