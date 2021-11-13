Students encouraged to plant trees

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is engaging educational institutions to enhance the green areas of the provincial capital. In this regard, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani Friday visited Government Islamia College, Civil Lines, and planted saplings under the ongoing tree plantation campaign, along with College Principal Dr Akhtar Hussain Sindhu.
The PHA chairman highlighted the role of youth in protection of environment for future generations and also encouraged students to plant at least two saplings each in their houses. Yasir Gillani thanked the college administration for supporting the PHA in its green initiatives. He hoped that students would take active part in ongoing plantation drive to make the country clean and green.
