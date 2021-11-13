Tevta’s new website launched

LAHORE:Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique launched Tevta’s new interactive website on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman explained the features of new website and said that the newly-launched website would be one of the largest designed websites in Punjab as well as most hi-tech in govt sector. Ali Salman further said that for the first time Tevta has highlighted its faculty potential on the website which is 21 PhD and 200 plus MPhil teachers. He added the website also had research publications of the faculty and Tevta’s specialised institutes. He further said that Tevta was not only offering conventional skills such as mechanic, electrician etc but also hi-tech skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences and Data Modeling.