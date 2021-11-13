Minister briefs cabinet members about LG Act draft

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed briefed parliamentarians about salient features of the Local Government Act-2021.

The briefing was given in a meeting here Friday, which was attended by Punjab Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi, Parliamentary Secretaries Malik Ahmad Khan and Iftikhar Hussain Gondal. The minister said it was proposed that there would be 11 metropolitan corporations, 15 municipal corporations, 109 municipal committees and 125 town committees in the new local government system.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Local Government Act 2021 aimed at devolution of powers to strengthen local bodies institutions so that the public problems could be solved at their doorsteps. The system would help to resolve people’s issues at grassroots level as people’s empowerment through devolution of powers was the government priority, he added.