IG for installing FRCs outside police stations

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed to install Facial Recognition Cameras (FRC) outside all police stations across Punjab and their monitoring backup system should be attached to the control room of Central Police Office.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on IT projects and their upgradation at the Central Police Office here on Friday. IG said that this system will eliminate traditional police culture, touts and favours (safarish culture). He said that backup of all digital data of Punjab Police should be shifted to Safe Cities Authority for further utilisation of Safe City project for more effective public service delivery. He said that all Apps of Punjab Police including Women Safety App, Police Service Centre App and Rasta App should be made more easy for the citizens.

Ijtima: Lahore police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtima to be observed till November 14. This was stated by the CCPO Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed during his visit to the arena of international religious congregation of Raiwind, to review the security arrangements. He inspected main arena, residential camps, parking stands and duty points of the deployed police officers and officials. He also inquired from the organisers of the congregation about the standard of the security arrangements provided to the participants.

Around 2,000 police officers and officials along with 03 SsP, 09 DSsP, 27 SHOs and 700 traffic officials have been performing duty at Tableeghi Ijtima. Police officials in plain clothes have also been deputed at the congregation to keep an eye on each and every movement and any possible suspects. Police desks have also been setup for any guidance and help at different points of the Raiwind congregation.

DIG: No subordinate or gunman will open the door of his officer's car. DIG Operations Ahsan Younis while issuing instructions said that gunman or subordinate was not a personal employee of anyone. He said that from him to SHO no gunman or subordinate will open the door of anyone's car.