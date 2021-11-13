6,719 receive degrees, medals at UOE convocation

LAHORE:The 8th convocation of the University of Education (UOE) was held here Friday in which 6,719 graduates, including 29 PhD and 308 MPhil students were awarded degrees whereas 68 students were honoured with gold, bronze and silver medals. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the convocation and congratulated the graduates, parents and teachers. Speaking on the occasion, the VC said the convocation was always termed historical day in students’ life. He said the university recently activated two of its Divisions namely “Division of Arts & Social Sciences”, and “Division of Management & Administrative Science”, and established Department of “Educational Psychology”, Department of “Curriculum and Instruction”, Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education” besides establishment of seven computer labs. Dr Pasha said that total enrolment of the university was 26,866 of which 51.28 percent were female students. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Arshad, Treasurer Qaisar Iqbal, directors, principals, students, parents and civil society representatives attended the ceremony.

MoU signed: Sundar Industrial Estate will be equipped with state-of-the-art automated meter reading and e-billing facility to facilitate the industrialists and to make the electrical system more transparent. Industrialists will be able to check their electricity units and bills anytime easily and quickly. For this purpose, an agreement has been signed between Sundar Industrial Estate Board of Management and Power Information Technology Company, a subsidiary of the Federal Ministry of Energy. The agreement was signed by Sundar Industrial Estate Board of Management President Haroon Ali Khan and CEO Power Information Technology Company Imtiaz Ahmed. Former chairman of PIEDMC Mohsin Syed, Board of Director Syed Tariq Jafri, CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed, Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Dr. Kashif Shehzad along with other members and administrative officers were present on the occasion. President Sundar Estate Haroon Ali Khan said that this automated power system would reduce the technical line losses and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industrialists. More than 600 industrial units in Sundar Industrial Estate will get benefit from this most important facility, he added.

Workshop: The closing ceremony of traditional art courses workshop was held at the National College of Arts (NCA) here Friday.

The workshop continued for two weeks in which the participants were provided training on calligraphy, fresco painting, embroidery, traditional painting techniques, traditional crafts, and digital filmmaking.