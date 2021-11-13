Pakistan armed forces capable of defeating enemy: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan has the best Armed Forces in the world which is capable of defeating the enemy at every front. The sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war on terror are unparalleled in the world.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking practical steps to strengthen institutions in Pakistan, he sttaed while addressing the participants of Pakistan Navy's 51 Staff College at Governor’s House here on Friday.

The governor said that Pakistan wanted peace not only in the region but the whole world. Pakistan has also played an exemplary role in Afghan peace process and today the world is appreciating the role of Pakistan in peace. Ch Sarwar said that 220 million people of Pakistan are with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and we are proud that whenever hostile countries, including India have tried to conspire against Pakistan, the security agencies of Pakistan foiled their plot. Today, Pakistan is successfully advancing in every field. The manner in which Pakistan Navy is protecting Pakistan's defence on the maritime front is a source of pride for every Pakistani. We pay our heartfelt tribute to our soldiers, he said. The governor said that the present government was strengthening the institutions as well as ensuring transparency and merit in the country at all levels. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play its role in good faith for the development, prosperity and stability of the country. When every Pakistani will play his/her role honestly, surely no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward.

Chaudhry Sarwar said: “I salute the officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy. The govt will meet the needs of the Navy with the available resources. He said that Gwadar Port has increased the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy. We are confident that the Pak Navy will fulfill its responsibilities for the national defence in an efficient manner. The military capabilities displayed by the Navy are commendable”.

MKRMS seminar

A special seminar on “Diabetes Awareness and Management” will be held here today (Saturday) in a hotel under the aegis of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with “Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases Programme, P&SHD, Punjab and Ferozesons Laboratories Limited. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir will be the chief guest.