CM orders solid steps to control smog

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to take solid steps to control smog in the provincial metropolis and other cities of the province adding that effective measures should be taken to overcome the causes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister directed the provincial administration, transport and environmental protection departments officials to go in the field to monitor the situation and take action. The government has also set up a smog monitoring cell and any slackness in implementing smog-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would not be tolerated, he informed.

The chief minister directed action against smoke emitting vehicles adding that people be sensitised about the timely tuning of such vehicles.Meanwhile, a ban has been imposed on burning stubble in the province as smog is termed a calamity for human beings, he said and directed the departments concerned to take action in case of any violation. Similarly the industrial units have been directed to install an emission control system and legal action would be initiated in case of violation, the chief minister added.

crackdown: The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and profiteers, and issued instructions to all divisional commissioners in this regard. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, here Friday. The administrative secretaries of various departments, including agriculture, food and industries attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners participated through a video link. The chief secretary said that no one could be allowed to exploit farmers, adding that those who were minting money by creating an artificial shortage of fertilizer would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that the persons involved in hoarding of fertilizers did not deserve any leniency as they were "culprits of the whole nation". He said that the government would protect the interests of farmers in any case. He said that at present urea fertilizer was in abundance in the country but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses.