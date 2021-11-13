Lebanon failing its people: UN

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is letting down its people, the UN envoy on extreme poverty Olivier De Schutter said on Friday, warning that the country is on course to becoming a failed state.

"Lebanon is not a failed state yet, but it is a failing state, with a government failing its population," he told a press conference in Beirut at the end of a 12-day visit to Lebanon. "I saw scenes in Lebanon that I never imagined I would see in a middle-income country." According to the United Nations, around 80 percent of Lebanon’s population is estimated to be living under the poverty line as defined by international organisations.