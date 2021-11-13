 
Saturday November 13, 2021
World

Top Trump aide snubs order to testify on January 6 violence

By AFP
November 13, 2021

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows refused on Friday to testify before a Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, setting up possible contempt charges. Meadows was subpoenaed to appear before the House Select Committee investigating the violent January 6 siege by Trump supporters, which shut down Congress.