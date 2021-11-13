 
World

Four migrants drown off Morocco

By AFP
November 13, 2021

SKHEIRAT, Morocco: Four Moroccan migrants trying to reach the European Union have drowned in the Atlantic Ocean, officials and relatives said on Friday. Three other migrants were rescued after their vessel sank off the resort of Skheirat, south of the capital Rabat, on Thursday.