Saturday November 13, 2021
World

Tunisia MP sentenced to jail for sexual harassment

By AFP
November 13, 2021

TUNIS: A Tunisian member of parliament was sentenced on Friday to a year in prison for sexually harassing a schoolgirl, the victim’s lawyer said, in a case that sparked a nationwide #Metoo movement. Zouhair Makhlouf, an independent member of the suspended assembly, was photographed in October 2019 apparently masturbating in his car in the coastal city of Nabeul.