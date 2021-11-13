Austria plans lockdown for those not vaccinated

VIENNA: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday he wanted to introduce a nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus, as cases hit record highs.

Only around 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in Austria, a rate described by Schallenberg as "shamefully low". Salzburg and Upper Austria states, which have seen some of the worst case rates, are already introducing a lockdown for the unvaccinated from Monday.