Afghanistan faces raging measles outbreak: WHO

GENEVA: A raging measles outbreak has sickened thousands and killed nearly 100 in crisis-ravaged Afghanistan this year, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, warning that many more would die without urgent action.
The UN health agency said the outbreak was particularly concerning since Afghanistan is facing surging food insecurity and malnutrition. "For malnourished children, measles is a death sentence," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva via video-link from Kabul.
She stressed the need to urgently scale up disease surveillance and testing in the country, but said that even without sufficient monitoring, it was clear that "a measles outbreak is raging." "We have seen higher numbers of cases this year and we are seeing new cases every day," she said.
Since the start of the year, more than 24,000 cases of the highly contagious disease have been diagnosed clinically in Afghanistan, including 2,397 laboratory-confirmed cases. "Sadly, we’ve had 87 deaths reported," Harris said, warning that "we will see so many more if we don’t move on this quickly."
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half the country facing "acute" food shortages and winter forcing millions to choose between migration and starvation.
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is letting down its people, the UN envoy on extreme poverty Olivier De Schutter said...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows refused on Friday to testify before a...
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris on Friday for an international...
GENEVA: The number of people suffering from diabetes is surging, even as tens of millions cannot get the insulin they...
VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it was "astonishing" that he has had no contact with the...
BRUSSELS: The European Union said on Friday that it was alarmed by Russian military activities close to Ukraine’s...