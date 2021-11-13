Judge to formalize end of Britney Spears guardianship

LOS ANGELES: A Los Angeles judge is expected on Friday to formally approve the process of ending a controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears’ life for the past 13 years.

The "Toxic" singer last month successfully had her father removed from the conservatorship -- which she has slammed as "abusive" -- and a temporary replacement of her choosing was appointed.

Judge Brenda Penny then also agreed to a request from Spears’ lawyer to set another "short hearing" to formalize the "uncontested termination" of the conservatorship itself. "This week is gonna be very interesting for me! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life," Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption this week.

At last month’s hearing, both sides voiced their support for swiftly ending the guardianship. Confirming an earlier U-turn, lawyers for Britney’s father Jamie Spears in fact asked for it to be dissolved on the spot.

While denying he abused his position in control of his pop singer daughter’s life and career, he has recently acknowledged that Britney Spears "believes that she can handle her own life." But Judge Penny consented to set a later date in order to allow Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart to present a comprehensive plan for the conservatorship’s dissolution. Another, later hearing in December is scheduled to settle outstanding financial issues, including legal fees.