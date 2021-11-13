Moot discusses CTD’s issues and initiatives

A two-day inter-provincial liaison conference and a seminar were held at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi on all issues and initiatives of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

All the provincial heads of the CTD and intelligence officials attended the conference, the spokesman for the CTD Sindh said on Friday. The conference and seminar on CTD professionalism and capacity building was hosted by DIG Counter Terrorism Department Omar Shahid, while it was attended by officials from other provinces and Islamabad.

Senior officers on duty under the CTD in Islamabad were also present at the conference. The CTD spokesman said the purpose of holding the inter-provincial liaison conference and seminar was to make the database more solid and exceptional under a joint strategy of CTD professional skills, competencies, use of technical and digital tools, training issues and initiatives. In order to make counter-terrorism or other serious crime prevention measures more effective and foolproof.

RUK COMPLEX

Meanwhile, in an order, DIG CTD Sindh Omar Shahid Hamid named the CTD Civil Lines building “RUK Complex Civil Lines” after senior officer Raja Umar Khattab.

The order reads, “In recognition of the services rendered by Raja Umer Khattab, S.St T.St. and Bar QPM and PPM Officer Incharge Al-Qaeda and Daesh Cell CTD Karachi, the CTD Civil Lines Building Karachi is titled as “Raja Umar Khattab (RUK) Complex Civil Lines” instead of CTD Civil Lines Karachi with immediate effect. “All officers shall ensure that CTD Civil Lines is addressed and officially written in correspondence with new title named as RUK Complex CTD Civil Lines Karachi in future.”