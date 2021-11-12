World Science Day celebrated at Comstech

Islamabad : Comstech celebrated ‘World Science Day’ on Wednesday. Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman FRS, Chairman, Prime Minister Task Force for Science and Technology graced the occasion as chief guest.

He said that it is alarming that we are unable to see the light at the end of tunnel in case of implementing guidelines addressing climate change. He said at the moment we are not succeeding. The past actions of nations show the clear intent that how much they are serious towards climate change mitigation.

Prof. Rahman talked about number of technologies available to use to address climate change effects. He suggested that to use new technologies, OIC states need to invest in S&T, innovation and entrepreneurship. He stressed the need of awareness of issues at hand and the technologies available to deal with them.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, climate advisor, planning commission of Pakistan, informed that the temperature increase by 1.5 degrees is considered bad but by 2 degrees it would be disastrous. He said we are way behind Paris agreement.

Mr. Sheikh said that it is good to share that the global discourse on climate change is now driven by science.