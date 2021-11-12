Rs 500b uplift package to change destiny of AJK people: Tanveer

Islamabad : President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is true representative of sentiments of people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said PTI Azad Kashmir and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

He said with the proposed package of Rs500 billion for the development projects will definitely be materialised for the people of the areas which have been neglected for years. He added that there would be lot of job opportunities in the package for unemployed educated youths.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan is restless and want to see Azad Kashmir at par with rest of the developed areas of the country.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed these view while presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted to give a shape to the Kashmir Development Package announced by the prime minister on Tuesday.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ministers including Abdul Majid Khan, Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Rashid, Akmal Sargana, Chaudhry Ali Shan and secretary PND.

The meeting discussed at length the Kashmir Development Package and agreed to carve out a comprehensive and implementable package to be approved in the next meeting which will change destiny of people of the region.

A summary of the recommendations and proposals of Kashmir development package will be sent to the prime minister for approval, he remarked.

The senior AJK Minister said, in the package special projects will be included which will open opportunities for the jobless youths and aimed at facilitating the deprived local people.

The participants of the meeting felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing a huge package which will bring a revolution in the region.

In the proposed package the projects have been included which will felicitate all segments of the society.

Later, talking to newsmen after the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that in the proposed package projects will be including which will help raise living standard of the masses living in the neglected and undeveloped areas. He said that the incumbent government will fulfil all the promises which had been made during electioneering.

He pointed out that some of the parties belonging to the opposition are in deep trouble after the package has been announced as these parties have no role in the development of the region and they do not want to see people living happy and prosperous life.

He pointed out that the people have complete confidence on the Tehree-e-Insaf that is why they had given heavy mandate in the general elections.