Nature crisis both risk, development opportunity

Islamabad : The global nature crisis is both a systemic risk and a development opportunity for the entire world.
This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam while sharing platform with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth and World Bank official during UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow.
He stated “Nature based solutions are the real solutions because one cannot fight against nature and has to honour it. An increasing number of countries are recognizing that risks posed by nature loss can be detrimental for all parts of the economy and now they are starting to seek solutions to this problem.”
“The impact of nature loss is felt most in low-income countries. We are trying to find solutions that go beyond protecting and conserving, but touch all parts of the economy, including the financial sector,” he said.
Malik Amin Aslam said that seeing nature as a solution can help countries tackle multiple challenges simultaneously, like food and water security, human health, and climate change.
Green infrastructure, such as mangroves, wetlands, and watersheds can enhance the performance of traditional infrastructure built for flood protection, he said.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has already launched a Global Standard providing the first-ever set of benchmarks for nature-based solutions to global challenges.
