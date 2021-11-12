Unicef hands over 23 vaccination vans to EPI

Islamabad: The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) handed over 23 vans to the Expanded Programme for Immunisation (EPI) here Thursday. The vehicles will be utilized for expansion of essential immunization coverage in high-risk districts including five mega cities and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan received the vans from Unicef Representative Aida Girma in presence of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala.

With funding of around $537,000 US from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, 30 vehicles in all—23 Suzuki vans and 7 Hilux vans—will be handed over to EPI. The remaining 7 vehicles are in the process of procurement.

Identifiable through EPI branding, each of these vans will carry a team of health professionals provided by the respective district health department; these professionals will include a vaccinator, a Lady Health Visitor, a community midwife, and a social mobilizer along with a standard kit of medicines and equipment.

Each team will be able to provide health and hygiene services including vaccination, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming, antenatal care, screening of nutritional status, provision of micronutrient supplements, and behavioural change communication messages.

“Unicef has been supporting EPI in terms of procurement of vaccines, cold chain management and raising awareness about the importance of immunization so that communities could benefit from high quality of services being provided at health facilities and at their doorstep during campaigns,” said Aida. “The vaccination vans handed over to EPI will help expand these services,” she added.

“We are encouraged by the dynamic leadership of the Ministry of National Health Services and EPI and are grateful to donors such as Gavi for their financial support as we push forward to achieve the shared objective of keeping every child in Pakistan, alive, healthy and thriving.”