Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention on Nov 26

Islamabad : Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention, organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry with the collaboration of Jang Media Group, will be held on 26-27 November 2021 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, here, says a press release.

Prominent builders, developers, Allied Construction and Bank projects from across the country will be on display - the three-day exhibition will be attended by a large number of business community from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar - Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas told media. He said that Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention is a great opportunity for the people of Pakistan to invest. He said that this exhibition will play an important role in terms of investment in Pakistan which will boost Pakistan’s economy.