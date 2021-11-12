Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention on Nov 26

Islamabad : Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention, organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry with the collaboration of Jang Media Group, will be held on 26-27 November 2021 at the Pak-China Friendship Centre, here, says a press release.
Prominent builders, developers, Allied Construction and Bank projects from across the country will be on display - the three-day exhibition will be attended by a large number of business community from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar - Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas told media. He said that Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention is a great opportunity for the people of Pakistan to invest. He said that this exhibition will play an important role in terms of investment in Pakistan which will boost Pakistan’s economy.
Islamabad :The New York Consulate of Pakistani embassy in the US and the US-Pakistan International Chamber of...
Islamabad : Comstech celebrated ‘World Science Day’ on Wednesday. Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman FRS, Chairman, Prime...
Islamabad : President Tehreek-e-Insaf is true representative of sentiments of people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said...
Rawalpindi : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday urged the media to mobilise populations and raise...
Islamabad : The global nature crisis is both a systemic risk and a development opportunity for the entire world.This...
Islamabad: Country head of the British Council Amir Ramzan called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional...