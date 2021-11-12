Lal Haveli scholarships for women to study abroad, says ShRashid

Rawalpindi : Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that a ‘Lal Haveli’ scholarship programme would be launched to provide financial assistance to deserving and talented female students to study abroad.

Addressing the participants of a function after inaugurating Dr AQ Khan Hall at Government Associate College for Women, Dhoke Mangtal he said, "We are contemplating to raise a fund to launch a scholarship programme. Financial assistance would be provided to talented and deserving female students to study abroad.” All educational expenses would be borne by ‘Lal Haveli,’ he added.

The minister said that a beautiful college would also be established in Dhoke Dalal at cost of Rs350 million.

A case regarding land proposed for the college to be heard on November 22 in the court, he said and urged the female students to pray for the success so that a beautiful college could be established in Dhoke Dalal that would be my last project for female education, he added.

The minister said that difficulties were faced to establish Government Associate College for Women, Dhoke Mangtal as some elements were creating hurdles in the way of establishment of Dhoke Mangtal college, but now a large number of girls of Dhoke Mangtal and Dhoke Hassu were getting education in this college at their doorsteps.

Despite financial constraints, third Women University had also been inaugurated in Rawalpindi besides establishing three new colleges in the city during last two years to promote girls education in the city, Sh Rashid added.

The minister said, “I am thankful to Allah as I succeeded to complete the mission of education in my life. Rawalpindi city is now at top position for female educational institutions.”

Waqar un Nisa Women College had also been upgraded and made a university, he added.

Rawalpindi was at top position in female education across the country for last 10 years, he said adding that today, admission merit was so high here as it had reached at 92 per cent marks.

We tried to provide education facilities at the door steps of the female students.

After completing the educational institutions task, we would move towards health sector, he said.

He said that the target of 60 educational institutions had been completed as seven colleges were completed and third women university was also inaugurated. A plan was conceived for next 20 years, he added.

He said, “When the actual educational institutions plan was conceived for promotion of education in Rawalpindi city, it was at 37th position in female education then I selected ‘dhokes’ like Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Khabba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Elahi Bukish for establishment of schools and colleges as the citizens of labour class live in these ‘dhokes’ and cannot afford private educational expenses.”

Today, in just one Dhoke Hassu school and college nearly 5,000 female students were registered and getting education, he said adding, we utilised all available resources to establish schools and colleges in the city.

He said, all possible facilities were provided to the students in schools and colleges and credit of uplifting of schools and colleges goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"It was my thinking nearly 50 years ago that the girls of Rawalpindi city can be empowered and they should be educated as if the mothers will be educated, then the real change in the society can be witnessed," he added.

The minister asked the teaching staff to play more efficient role and educate the females with more commitment and dedication.

Sh Rashid said that now, the health sector would be focused and modern health facilities would be provided here in the city