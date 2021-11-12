ITP in action against underage drivers

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers during ongoing month and imposed fines on them.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, ITP’s traffic education and enforcement campaign is underway against underage and those involved in rash driving and violations of traffic rules.

Under supervision of Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in all traffic zones are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules. Special squads have been constituted by him for the purpose which is performing duties at important avenues and boulevards of the city. Along with, police teams from Education Wing remain present on important roads and gave safety tips to road users. Following the efforts of these squads, police said that several underage motorcyclists driving bikes were fined and while bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

The SP (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has said that such punitive measures are not being taken to tease anyone but the only purpose is to ensure safety to the lives of road users.